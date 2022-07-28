Mrs. Mattie Mae Gipson age 89 of Bowdon, Ga. passed away July 24, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 29, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon, Ga. for the safety of the family and others everyone attending the funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117. (770) 833-50&

