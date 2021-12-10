Mrs. Mattie Jean Wallace Hayes of Villa Rica, Georgia departed this life on December 7, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December, 15, 2021 at the New Step of Faith Church at 1 p.m at 882 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Interment will be at the Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church Memorial Garden at 40 Flat Rock Dr, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December, 14, 2021 at the Alfred F Wilson Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.
Professional Services has been entrusted to the Alfred F Wilson Funeral Home. For more details and information please contact us at 770-459-3667 alfredwilsonfuneralhome@gmail.com 116 Clerghorn Street, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180
