Mr. Matthew “Todd” Gresham, 53 of Woodville, Alabama passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Todd grew up in Carrollton, Georgia and went to school in Bowdon, Georgia. Todd was a combination pipe welder by trade that took him across many parts of the United States. Todd loved the Alabama Crimson Tide football team so much that he earned the nickname “Bama” from friends and family who loved him. Todd enjoyed hunting, playing pool and most of all, he loved his family and friends dearly. Todd touched the lives of so many people and had a heart of gold. Todd will be greatly missed.
Todd was preceded in death by his loving mother, Joan Gresham of Heflin, Alabama; his dear grandmother Jeanette McKibben of Dallas, Georgia and loving uncle Jimmy Brown of Austell, Georgia. Todd is survived by his father, Donnie Gresham of Anniston, Alabama; aunt Janice Brown of Powder Springs, Georgia; sisters Shannon (Rob) Smith of Columbia, Missouri; Melissa (TJ) England of Independence, Missouri; Shonda (Josh) Schutz of Rydal, Georgia; son Matthew (Autumn) Gresham of Marietta, Georgia; daughter Kaylee Faulkner of Carrollton, Georgia; nieces Ashleigh (Kyle) Walker of Hallsville, Missouri; Abby Schutz of Rydal, Georgia; Hannah (Austin) Trippe of Calhoun, Georgia, nephews Randy Smith of Columbia, Missouri; Ashton England of Independence, Missouri; Dillon (Angela) England of Independence, Missouri; Andrew Dodson of Fairmount, Georgia and numerous friends nationwide that he considered family in his heart.
