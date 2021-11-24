Matthew ”Matt” Paul Strickland, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.