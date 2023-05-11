Mrs. Matilda “Tillie” Ann Bentley Parmer, age 85, of Ephesus, Ga, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Bentley and the late Emily Nell Rainwater Bentley.
Mrs. Parmer grew up in Cartersville and moved to Villa Rica after graduating high school. Pursuing a career in the medical field, she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and worked at the Bowdon Hospital for Dr. Watts. After her sons were born, she left nursing to raise her children, support her husband, Hershel and manage their home. Tillie was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and close relatives. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was.
After her husband’s retirement, she worked hand in hand with him to reestablish the family cattle and poultry farm. She cared for that farm after his death in 2012 and continued to operate it with over 100 head of cattle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hershel W. Parmer; sister, Sue Bentley Taylor; and brother, John Marvin Bentley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons & their spouses, Bill Parmer & Stan Brooks of Atlanta, and Tom & Linda Parmer of Carrollton, and her grandchildren, Sam Parmer and Lilly Parmer.
A private graveside service will be held at Veal Cemetery in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
