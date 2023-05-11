Matilda “Tillie” Ann Bentley Parmer

Mrs. Matilda “Tillie” Ann Bentley Parmer, age 85, of Ephesus, Ga, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Bentley and the late Emily Nell Rainwater Bentley.

Mrs. Parmer grew up in Cartersville and moved to Villa Rica after graduating high school. Pursuing a career in the medical field, she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and worked at the Bowdon Hospital for Dr. Watts. After her sons were born, she left nursing to raise her children, support her husband, Hershel and manage their home. Tillie was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and close relatives. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was.

