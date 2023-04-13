Master Sergeant Virgil Jesse “IKE” Eisenmann (Retired Air Force), 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at a local hospital.

Master Sergeant “IKE” Eisenmann was born in Oakville, Iowa on May 4, 1940, to Jesse and Bertha Rauhaus Eisenmann.

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Eisenmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos