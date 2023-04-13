Master Sergeant Virgil Jesse “IKE” Eisenmann (Retired Air Force), age 82, of Douglasville, Ga passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at a local hospital. Master Sergeant “IKE” Eisenmann was born in Oakville, Iowa on May 4, 1940, to Jesse and Bertha Rauhaus Eisenmann.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Interment take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
