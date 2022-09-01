Master Jiyale Dobbs, son of Tatiyanna Dobbs and Temaj Hunt of Cedartown died on August 25, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jiyale Dobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

