Master J’Asiah Mitchell, age 2, Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Cedric Duncan. We are asking the community to donate small basketballs and teddy bears. They can be delivered to the funeral home at 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Spalding County strikes early and stays unbeaten with win over Dutchtown
- Young Bears remain diligent going into bye week
- Lady Bears outscore Westside Macon 40-0 in doubleheader win
- Braves offense struggles in Pulpwood Classic defeat
- Red Devils blast past Tattnall Academy
- Tigers can't recover from early Lumpkin Co. lead
- Trojans thrash Wildcats again
- UWG President, AD outline importance of D1 move
Most Popular
Articles
- Three arrested for theft of jet skis
- CCSO, Central Schools mourn loss of SRO
- Jason Eugene Good
- James Ronald “Ronnie” Riddle
- Villa Rica man arrested for 2021 rape indictment
- UWG President, AD outline importance of D1 move
- Hogansville man sentenced to 35 years
- BOC makes JDA appointments
- Carrollton graduates inaugural Citizen's Police Academy
- Robert Scott Smith
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.