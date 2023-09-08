Master J’Asiah Mitchell

Master J’Asiah Mitchell, age 2, Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Cedric Duncan. We are asking the community to donate small basketballs and teddy bears. They can be delivered to the funeral home at 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of J’Asiah Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.