Willis Lee Boddie

Retired Master Corporal Willis Lee Boddie, age 68 of Carrollton, Georgia died peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Boddie was born in Heflin, Alabama on January 16, 1954, the son of Irene Cooley Boddie and the late Thomas Edward Boddie.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
11:30AM-1:30PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

