Retired Master Corporal Willis Lee Boddie, age 68 of Carrollton, Georgia died peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Boddie was born in Heflin, Alabama on January 16, 1954, the son of Irene Cooley Boddie and the late Thomas Edward Boddie.
He was a graduate of Bowdon High School where he was a football player on the state championship team of 1971 and attended the University of West Georgia. Boddie retired from the Carrollton Police Department after 24 years of service where he received Basic, Intermediate, Advanced and Supervision Certifications. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, sharing jokes, playing cards, watching westerns but most importantly spending time with his family. He was always present for his children and grandchildren. Boddie was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Boddie; mother, Irene Boddie of Carrollton; daughters, Heather (Freddie) Lovell of Whitesburg, Chanelle (Martin) Boddie of Morrow, Cede Boddie of Morrow; grandchildren, Mason and Rylan Lovell; brother, James (Carolyn) Boddie of Carrollton; sister, Irene “Cookie” (Wayne) Reynolds of Carrollton; sister, Tiba (Terrance) Windom of Villa Rica; nieces and nephews, Taylor Ann Windom, Sherod Boddie, James (Chandler) Cranford, Sierra (Alex) Cranford and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Cranford officiating and Chief Joel Richards and Larry Brewer sharing remarks. Carrollton Police Department Honor Guard will fold and present the flag.
Honorary pallbearers will be current and retired officers of Carrollton Police Department.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
