Carroll County has a permanent information technology director with the hiring of an IT professional with 14 years experience.
Joe Mason, who previously worked for Miniat Foods (formerly Colorado Premium), was appointed to the post by County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, according to a Monday press release. The statement said that Mason “has already hit the ground running to improve the technology infrastructure that assists in the flow of day-to-day operations.”
In addition to his professional IT experience, Mason is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is active in the community and currently serves as the Programs Activity Chair for the Indian Springs District Scouts.
“I am very excited about Joe’s appointment to IT Director,” Morgan said. “His enthusiasm and understanding of this highly demanding position stood out while interviewing potential candidates and, given his leadership within our community, I believe he will be an asset to Carroll County on so many levels.”
Mason said of his recent appointment: “The staff and leadership at Carroll County have accepted me with open arms, and I am excited for the opportunity to take their technology needs to the next level while also providing an understanding of the importance of the continued security of our systems. I look forward to working with the Chairman and department heads to provide quality service to meet their everchanging technology needs.”
In the release, Morgan thanked Finance Director Alecia Searcy, who served as interim IT Director until the position was filled.
The statement said Searcy’s dedication and willingness to step up to the plate was much appreciated
— Special to The Times-Georgian
