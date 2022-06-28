Masen “Mase” Aubrey McIntryre II, 20, of Bowdon, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Mase was born on July 9, 2001, in Austell to Masen McIntyre and Brandy Drinnon McIntyre. He was a graduate of Bowdon High School where he played football and tennis. Over the course of his football career, Mase was chosen to by player of the game many times, he was part of the All-Region Team his senior year and was chosen by his coaches to receive the Golden Helmet Award for his play and leadership. After graduation, he began working with his father in the family business at M3 Logging. Mase always greeted those he met with the biggest smile and was a friend to many and he will certainly be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Masen McIntyre and his fiancée, Jenny Jiles; his mother, Brandy Drinnon McIntyre; his grandparents, Larry and LeMerle McIntyre and Lulu Jones and Donnie Drinnon; his great-grandmothers, Clarice McIntyre and Louise Langley; his aunts and uncle, Monica and Wayne Freeman and Donna Drinnon; his stepbrother, Cameron Grance; and his cousins, who were more like brothers, Logan Freeman and Layton Hernandez.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Kansas Baptist Church. The Rev. Randall Eidson and the Rev. Justin Richards officiated, and Mr. Wayne Freeman offered a eulogy. Music was rendered by Hannah Adams and Dylan Smith.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Daniel Gibbs, Casey Robinson, Ty Robinson, Owen McCord, Tanner Langley, Hunter Rowland, Isaac Christopher, Dusty Smith, Marico Askew and Nathan Teal. Honorary pallbearers were employees of M3 Logging, BHS Class of 2020 and former teammates and coaches from the Bowdon High football and tennis teams. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The Rev. A.J. Garcia conducted the committal services.
The family has asked those who wish to make contributions to the Mase McIntyre Memorial Scholarship that will be established in his honor. Contributions can be mailed to Monica Freeman, P.O. Box 505, Bowdon, Georgia 30108, or made through Venmo at @Monica-M-McIntyre-26.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.