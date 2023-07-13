Mr. Mascerlin Ellison, age 25, of Douglasville, GA died on July 8, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at noon at True Life Church, 87 Blackstock Rd, Villa Rica 30180, Bishop Sundiata Hudson, Pastor/Eulogist.

