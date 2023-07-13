Mr. Mascerlin Ellison, age 25, of Douglasville, GA died on July 8, 2023.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at noon at True Life Church, 87 Blackstock Rd, Villa Rica 30180, Bishop Sundiata Hudson, Pastor/Eulogist.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:00 am
Mr. Mascerlin Ellison, age 25, of Douglasville, GA died on July 8, 2023.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at noon at True Life Church, 87 Blackstock Rd, Villa Rica 30180, Bishop Sundiata Hudson, Pastor/Eulogist.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday July 14, 2023 from 2-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.