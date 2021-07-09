Maryalice Mahoney

Maryalice Perkins Mahoney, 85, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She was born on April 21, 1936, in Ithaca, New York. Her mother died in childbirth and Maryalice and her twin sister, Roseann, were placed as “practice babies” for the Home Economics Department at Cornell University for the first 2 years of their lives. They were later adopted by their Aunt Josephine Mellberg.
She moved to Boise, Idaho, after high school and worked as a dental assistant. She met Dennis Mahoney, who was stationed in the Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base. It was love at first sight and they married a few months later. They had three sons, Douglas, Marty and Jeffrey, and were stationed on Midway Island and in England. They had many fond memories of those years, fishing on Midway Island and collecting antiques in England.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mahoney; brother, Bob Perkins; sisters, Dutchie Gainey and Roseann Erxleban.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Paul Mahoney, of Winston; Douglas (Janice) Mahoney; and grandchildren, Caitlin Mahoney, and Shannon (Justin) Lewis; Marty (Judy) Mahoney; and grandchildren, Sean (Natalie) Mahoney, great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Kyleigh Mahoney; along with her much loved nieces and nephews.
A Mass was held at St. Theresa‘s Catholic Church. There was a celebration of her life held at the home of her dear friend, Theresa Tompkins, following the service.
Maryalice was much loved and she will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all those whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, mom. We love you forever.
