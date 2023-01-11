Mrs. Mary Carr Williams, age 91, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully January 10, 2023. She was born November 15, 1931 in Griffin, GA to the late William Edgar Carr and Lucy Crawford Carr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Williams; granddaughter, Katie Murray; and all her brothers and sisters.
Mary worked for the United States Army as a civilian worker, operating a key punch. She later moved to Atlanta to work for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of West Georgia Worship Center. She loved to shop for antiques and travel, especially to Florida.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bill and Jane Hallman, of Conyers, GA, Marya and Roger Nelson, of Bremen, GA, and Derek and Andrea Williams, of Tallapoosa; grandchildren and their spouses, Kraig Leatherwood, Leah and Trevor Ott, Kelly and Clint Smith, Katie and Blake Dunkley, Dalton and Amber Williams, and Jadyn Williams.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00AM at West Georgia Worship Center with Pastor Ricky Shirley officiating. She will lie in state at the church beginning at 10:00AM. Jadyn Williams will provide music. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Kraig Leatherwood and Dalton Williams. Interment will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at West Georgia Worship Center Thursday evening between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00PM.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.comm
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
