Mrs. Mary Carr Williams, age 91, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away peacefully January 10, 2023. She was born November 15, 1931 in Griffin, GA to the late William Edgar Carr and Lucy Crawford Carr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Williams; granddaughter, Katie Murray; and all her brothers and sisters.

Mary worked for the United States Army as a civilian worker, operating a key punch. She later moved to Atlanta to work for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a member of West Georgia Worship Center. She loved to shop for antiques and travel, especially to Florida.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Thursday, January 12, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
West Georgia Worship Center
2815 Old Bush Mill Rd
Bremen, GA 30110
Jan 13
Funeral
Friday, January 13, 2023
11:00AM
West Georgia Worship Center
2815 Old Bush Mill Rd
Bremen, GA 30110
Jan 13
Lie-In-State
Friday, January 13, 2023
10:00AM
West Georgia Worship Center
2815 Old Bush Mill Rd
Bremen, GA 30110
