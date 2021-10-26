Mary Walker

Mary Frances Walker, 77, of Carrollton, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1943, in Carroll County, daughter to the late Aaron Thomas Wilburn and Janie Lassiter Wilburn.
She retired from Sony after having worked there for more than 28 years. She also enjoyed cooking and used her talents to make biscuits for Jerry’s Country Kitchen and at several nursing homes.
She was a member of the Temple Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Newton “Johnny” Walker; her children, Pamela Woodruff, Cecelia Gore, and Reggie “Bubba” Walker; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Walker, Jeffery “Jason” Walker, and Naomi Walker; brother and sister-in-law, Homer and Sandra Wilburn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ronald Walker; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Jeff Addison officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Jamison Walker, Christopher Camp, Dylan Stokes, Joshua Stokes, Rodney Collins, Aaron Gore, James Woodruff, and Ricky Woodruff serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tribute Fund listed on Mary’s obituary page at www.martin-hightower.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
