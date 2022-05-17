Mary Ellen Gary Walker, 90, of Bremen, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Italy, Texas, the daughter of the late Howard Gary and Oma Elizabeth Pye Gary.
She was a retired homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Walker; infant daughter, Debbie Walker; a brother, Clark Gary; sisters, Mildred Brock and JoAnn Blake.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Walker, of Carrollton, and a number of great-nieces and great, great-nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Service was conducted on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Hunter Roe officiating. Garland Robinson, Greg Brock, Shane House, Albert Elder, Russell Cooper and Kurt Head will serve as pallbearers.
Interment followed in the Bremen City Cemetery.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
