Mary Lois Spivey- Simpson, 64, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Boulevard in Decatur. Interment will be at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.