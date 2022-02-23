Mary Shoemake

Mary Joyce Shoemake, 76, of Roopville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
She was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Newnan, daughter of the late Euel Vester Thompson and the late Clisty Frances Cox Thompson.
She worked as a seamstress for Bibb Corporation for more than 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her previous husband, Charles Shoemake; daughter, Tina Shoemake; and a brother, Doyle Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Grizzard; grandson, Levi Grizzard; granddaughter, Emmie Grizzard; her extended grandchildren, Jaiden Shoemake, Makenzie and Makayla Shoemake, Amber Shoemake and James Bassett; sister, Rachel Abbott of Newnan; and brother, Harold Thompson of Carrollton.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Michael Gilreath officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Hill Church Cemetery with Brian Shoemake, Tod Handley, Marty Carroll, Scott Blakeney, Levi Grizzard and Caleb Williamson serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
