Mrs. Mary Seibolt O’Neill, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 14, 1948, the daughter of the late, Edward J. Seibolt and Catherine McCann Seibolt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mrs. Mary Seibolt O’Neill, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 14, 1948, the daughter of the late, Edward J. Seibolt and Catherine McCann Seibolt.
Mrs. O’Neill loved her community, reading, water aerobics, walking, hiking and camping. She volunteered at Friends of the Library, Barker House, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. She taught nursing at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia, Valdosta State University and University of West Georgia. She was also a member of the League of Women’s Voters, Carroll County Genealogical Society, Carrollton Supper Club, Friends of McIntosh Reserve and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth John O’Neill; son and daughter-in-law, Brian T. and Jill Westbrook O’Neill of Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Megan O’Neill and Alan; grandchildren, Evan Westbrook O’Neill, Andrew Seibolt O’Neill; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Christine Seibolt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet Seibolt Bateman and Vince, Margaret Seibolt Veith and Joseph, Catherine Seibolt Fletcher and Robert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Seibolt Sergent.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall “Carroll Center” after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Knights of Columbus c/o Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117; St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan St, Carrollton, GA 30117; Neva Lomason, friends of the library, 710 Rome St, Carrollton, Ga. 30117; friends of McIntosh Reserve c/o Community Foundation of West Georgia, 807 S. Park St., Carrollton, GA 30117 or any charity of your choice.
A private family inurnment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.