Mary Weaver Scudder passed away on Wednesday,Feb. 16, 2022, after complications from a fall in her home in Carrollton. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was the daughter of Thomas Weaver and Elizabeth Moore Weaver. She attended the Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, graduating in 1965, and Rhodes University in Memphis, graduating in 1969. She later earned post-graduate degrees in library ccience, and adaptive physical education for the disabled.
After her marriage to Charles A. Scudder, she moved to Carrollton, and taught for many years in Carroll County Schools and at West Georgia College.
Charles Scudder preceded her in death.
She is survived by stepdaughters, Catherine Smith (Larry) of Georgetown, S.C., and Anne Spring (Phil) of Ball Ground; a sister, Martha Weaver Adkins (Tom) of Gardiner, Montana; and a brother, Thomas Weaver (Kathy) of Cookeville, Tennessee; as well as two grandchildren, five nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary was a wonderful example of kindness and thoughtfulness that she offered to everyone she knew. She was a loving and attentive friend to many who will dearly miss her.
A celebration of life will be held in Carrollton at a later date. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
