Mary Rebecca Turner, age 88, of Lithia Springs went to be with her Lord Jesus on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born October 16, 1934 in Bowdon, GA. She is the daughter of the late Mr. Sylvester Tillman (S.T.) Chambers and the late Mrs. Cora Bell Holcomb Chambers.
Mrs. Turner enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crocheting and most likely, if you stopped in, she would be “working a puzzle” on her card table. She was also an amazing cook. For many years she taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs. She was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs Football.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband Mr. Charles Hansford Turner, Sr.; brother, Jerry Chambers; sister, Patricia Chambers.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jim) Schival of Alpharetta, Mary Ann (Ray) Parker of Douglasville, Beth (J.D.) Hughes of Villa Rica; sons, Charles (Kim) Turner, Jr., Billy (Susan) Turner, Mark (Donna) Turner all of Douglasville; sisters, Bonnelle Hendrix of Carrollton, Sylvia Kocour of Alabama; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Janice Moore, the 4th floor nurses at Tanner Carrollton, the sweet staff at Benton House of Douglasville and Candance and Taylor with Inspire Hospice.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. and Monday from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. The funeral service will take place on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 P.M. at the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica. The interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Charity or Church of your choice in Rebecca’s name.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
