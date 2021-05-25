Mrs. Mary Minor Pritchard, 76, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Mrs. Pritchard was born in Southern Mississippi on July 2, 1944. She was a public school educator by profession and retired from the Carrollton City School System after 30 years of service.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Pritchard, of Whitesburg; son, Harrison (Tri) Reedy, III, of Smyrna; granddaughter, Briguitte Simone Reedy, of Carrollton; and grandson, Harrison (Tyler) Reedy, IV, of Smyrna.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
After attending the University of Southern Mississippi for her undergraduate studies, Mrs. Pritchard received her master’s and specialist’s degrees in Elementary Education from West Georgia College.
Besides her love for children, Mrs. Pritchard also had an affinity for stray animals, especially cats and kittens. She would make certain that strays had warm places to stay and plenty of food and water during the cold winter months around their farm. Mrs. Pritchard was an excellent Southern cook and she loved it. Fourth of July was a special time at “Three Oaks Farm.” Large gatherings could be seen at the farm with plenty of home cooked Southern food.
Mrs. Pritchard also had a special flair for interior decorating and design, which she loved to share with others.
Above all, her laughter, her love for life, the way she gave to others without expecting anything in return, made her personality one that was unforgettable.
In accordance to her wishes, her body was cremated and her ashes will be scattered at the farm. Ashes to ashes and dust to dust.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions for Mary Pritchard may be made to the Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.