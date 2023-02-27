Mary Phyllis Burnum

Mrs. Mary Phyllis Burnum, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1943, in McBee, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. James William McCaskill and Mrs. Beula Mae Johnson.

Phyllis was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She faithfully attended Kingdom Rock Worship Center. Phyllis worked in the food industry as an assistant manager for over 20 years and loved serving her community.

