Mrs. Mary Phyllis Burnum, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1943, in McBee, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. James William McCaskill and Mrs. Beula Mae Johnson.
Phyllis was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She faithfully attended Kingdom Rock Worship Center. Phyllis worked in the food industry as an assistant manager for over 20 years and loved serving her community.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Hubert E. Burnum; daughter, Kami Michelle Burnum; and brother, Larry McCaskill.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Keith Burnum, Karla Burnum, and Kevin Burnum; sisters, Bertha Sue Atkinson and Freida Bariso; brothers, David McCaskill and Willian McCaskill; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Stripling Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Stroud officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.
Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
