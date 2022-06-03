Mary Parks

Mary Hellen Parks, of Whitesburg, Georgia, blessed her parents Betty Sims and John Hall on Sept. 6, 1954.
She was the second born of five children. Mary enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends, cooking, and pickling everything.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband and soul mate of 48 years, Walter Parks, Sr; her adoring son, Joseph Parks; and her stepfather, Jimmy Sims.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, daughters and son-in-law, Tina & Jeffery Holts, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Katherine Parks, of Whitesburg; sons and daughter-in-law, Walter Parks, Jr., of Carrollton, Jimmy Parks of Whitesburg, and Maurice & Meme Barber, of Carrollton; godson, Bob Springer, of Carrollton; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean Parks, of Whitesburg, Gladys & Gideon Dzamvivie, of Newnan, Georgia, and Montclair & Ever Galo-Rubio, of Bowdon Junction, Georgia; brother, Bobby Hall, of Newnan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joann Blount, of Wilmington, Delaware, Linda & Kenny Reynolds, of Carrollton, Judy & Jack Ector, of Carrollton; brothers-in-law, Benny Parks, of Whitesburg, and Paul Parks of Whitesburg; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends; and her long time special friend, Mary Johnson.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Divine Glory Ministries with Pastor Terrance Bell, Pastor James Parks, and Evangelist Vickie Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery in Whitesburg, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
