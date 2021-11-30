Mary Morse

Mrs. Mary Frances “Frankie” Morse, 77, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Mrs. Morse was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on April 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Paul Earnest Adair and Estell Cora Williams Adair.
She was a dedicated member of the United Pentecostal Church, faithful wife, caring mother and loving Gigi to her six grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gearld Morse; daughters and son-in-law, Paula Morse Cole, and Jeff, Stacey Morse; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Morse and Heather, Dustin Morse; grandchildren, Caleb, Calen, Casen, Hayden, Ben, Blake; brothers, Ronnie Adair, Russell Adair; and sister, Tammy Adair.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Adair, Ricky Adair, Roger Adair; and sister, Shirley Adair.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. A memorial service followed the visitation at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Marlo Rubio officiating and Brian Morse giving the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Alzheimer’s Support Group, P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
