Mrs. Mary Miller Chandler age 89, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, GA, with the Reverend B.J. Miller, her nephew, officiating. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Believers Sunday School Class of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. A private interment with family in Carroll Memory Gardens will follow the service.
