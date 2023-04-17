Mrs. Mary Miller Chandler age 89, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, GA, with the Reverend B.J. Miller, her nephew, officiating. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Believers Sunday School Class of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. A private interment with family in Carroll Memory Gardens will follow the service.

Service information

Apr 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
2:30PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 22
Visitation
Saturday, April 22, 2023
1:00PM-2:30PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
