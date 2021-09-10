Mrs. Mary Alice Mellon, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Mellon was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on Oct. 31, 1950, the daughter of the late George Macon and Lila Howard Macon.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse and spent her life both professionally and personally trying to help others. She was an educator in the medical field and was always trying to enhance the care of patients everywhere.
She loved her family very much and will forever be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Alan Mellon; sons, Marvin Luke (Jill) Mathews, of Denver, Colorado, Richard Mellon, of Rome, New York; daughter, Kerri Anne Benedict, of Rome; grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, Tyler, Michael, Chance, Cooper and Crosby; great-grandchild, Asher Theodore Mellon; and a sister, Gladys Weber, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Memorial donations can be made to the Carroll County Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, GA 30112, in her memory where she had a passion for raising funds to help those suffering with Alzheimer’s.
Due to her wishes her body was cremated and the family will hold a private service at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
