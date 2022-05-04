Mary Maxwell

Mary Rogers Maxwell, 95, of Bowdon, passed
away on Tuesday,
May 3, 2022.
Mrs. Maxwell
was born on Nov. 23, 1926, in Ephesus to
the late James Buren and Buelah Mae Rogers.
She was a seamstress by trade and well known for her skill. Over the years she tailored and altered garments ranging from men’s slacks to wedding and prom dresses for countless customers.
Mrs. Maxwell was also quite the cook and baker and was always willing to share a warm pound cake with her friends and family. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husbands, Nathan Teal, Reid Williamson and Leonard Maxwell; her siblings, Harold Rogers, Gerald Rogers, Marthanel Ballard
and her husband, Robert, Joe Rogers, and Lindy Rogers; her children, Charles Williamson and Brenda Maxwell Marlow; her grandson, Chuck Williamson; and her daughter-in-law, Linda Maxwell.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Jan Teal, Darnell and Dottie Teal, and Scotty Maxwell; her brother, Randall Rogers; her daughter-in-law, Mabel Williamson; her sisters-in-law, JoAnn Rogers, Brenda Rogers, and Virginia Rogers; her grandchildren, Tammy Williamson, Terri Hayden, Scott Teal, Connie Steed, Mark Teal, Casey Teal, Matt Maxwell, Russ Maxwell, Leigh Maxwell Combs, Shawn Marlow and Kelley Marlow; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Mr. Casey Teal will offer a eulogy. Pallbearers will be Scott Teal, Noah Steed, Mark Teal, Casey Teal, Matt Maxwell and Russ Maxwell. Interment will follow at Bowdon City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
