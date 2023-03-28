Mrs. Mary Margaret Williams Sellers, 93, of 307 Stonebridge Boulevard, passed away on March 26, 2023, following two years of declining health. Mary was born on April 8, 1929, to Betty and Carl Williams, in Jamestown, NC. After graduating high school, she attended Bob Jones University where she met the love of her life, Garvin. The couple were married September 3, 1950. December 1951, son, Daryl, was born. Their first pastorate was in Bishopville, SC. While serving in Bishopville, son, Terry, was born. Garvin developed a serious illness that required him to temporarily resign from the ministry. They began working in the shoe business for his uncle, D.A. Scarborough, in Alexander City, AL. Recovering from his illness, his uncle helped them establish Princess Shoes in Bremen, named in honor of Mary, who he affectionately referred to as “his princess.” Daughter, Kimberly, was added to the family in 1964, and her birth was announced live on the daily Princess Shoes Radio Show. Princess Shoes continued through 1979 and was owned and managed by son, Daryl, the last several years. They purchased Bremen Wholesale Florist in 1977. Later, son, Daryl, and son-in-law, Mark Clayton, purchased the business. Daryl continues as sole owner. In September 1975, they founded the Mount Holly Church of God. Mary made countless chicken dinners to raise funds for the new sanctuary. They maintained their membership at Mount Holly upon retiring. In 2004, Garvin and Mary were selected as the North Georgia Senior Adult Ministerial Couple of the Year, and later received the National Senior Adult Ministerial Couple of 2005. Mary, the youngest of ten, was predeceased by her father, C. S. Williams and mother, Betty, siblings: Harrell (Virginia), Ivy (Mary Louise), Ellen, Richard, Ruth (Bob Hiatt), Violet (Bob Walker), Norman (Virginia), Clarence (Tommie), Joe (Margie), son-in-law, Mark, and grandson, Sean. She is survived by three children, Daryl (Lecia Simpkins Sellers) of Bremen, Terry (Suzanne Hall Sellers) of Landrum, SC, and Kimberly Sellers Clayton of Bowdon Junction, GA
Grandchildren: Justin (Kerry), Kyle, Wendy (Chris), Courtney (Andrew), Mary, Lauren, and Claire Great-Grandchildren: Brooke, Drew, Landon, Ali, Avery, Kate, Jackson, Bowen, Caroline, and Clayton Great-Grandchild: Elijah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.