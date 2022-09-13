Mary Lucille McConnell, 78, of Carrollton, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton. Pastor Charles West as eulogist. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
