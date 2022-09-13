Mary Lucille McConnell, 78, of Carrollton, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton. Pastor Charles West as eulogist. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary McConnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos