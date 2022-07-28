Mary Lou Nichols

Mary Lou Nichols, 95, Whitesburg, passed away July 28, 2022. Mary Lou was born in Roanoke, Alabama on March 3, 1927, the daughter of the late James L. “J.L.” Thomas and the late Ada Rochester Thomas.

Mary Lou was a factory worker in various industries, but was disabled in a tornado in 1972 and retired. She was a member of the Carrollton Church of God. Her faith in Jesus Christ was her foundation. Daily she could be found reading her Bible, praying for friends and family, and watching her favorite evangelist, Jimmy Swaggart.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Nichols, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 30
Funeral
Saturday, July 30, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos