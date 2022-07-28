Mary Lou Nichols, 95, Whitesburg, passed away July 28, 2022. Mary Lou was born in Roanoke, Alabama on March 3, 1927, the daughter of the late James L. “J.L.” Thomas and the late Ada Rochester Thomas.
Mary Lou was a factory worker in various industries, but was disabled in a tornado in 1972 and retired. She was a member of the Carrollton Church of God. Her faith in Jesus Christ was her foundation. Daily she could be found reading her Bible, praying for friends and family, and watching her favorite evangelist, Jimmy Swaggart.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law, Phyllis & John Lesho; sons & daughters-in-law, Emmett “Nick” & Lori Nichols and Thomas “Tom” & Jane Nichols; grandchildren, Thomas & Brittany Nichols, Jr., Tracey & Garth Wilson, John “Tex” & Meara Lesho, James Lesho, and Nicole & Jared Wix, Catie Ward & Brett Heard; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Bowles and Hazel Franklin; and over 50 nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. Interment will be at West Georgia Memorial Park.
