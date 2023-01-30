Mary Kate Allen, 88, of Villa Rica passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Ashbrook Village, Villa Rica.
She was born in Cedartown on June 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Penley Clyo Bailey and Ida Blair Bailey. She moved with her family from Rockmart to this area in 1954. She became a member of the First Pentecostal Church in Villa Rica where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher and church pianist. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, traveling, loved children and was known to them as "Mama Kate." She owned and operated "The Spanish Villa Shop" in Villa Rica for ten years. She leaves behind beautiful memories that will be remembered for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Allen Sr.; a daughter, Debra Lynn Allen; a sister, Helen Tant; and two brothers, J.C. Bailey and Marvin Bailey.
Survivors include her children, Eddie and Penny Allen of Temple, and Dennis and Janet Allen of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother, Fred Bailey of McDonough; grandchildren, Aaron Allen of Marietta, Kevin Allen of Temple, Karen (Tony) Brown of Temple, and Amanda (Craig) Scott of Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Katie Brown, Kylie Brown and Trey Brown all of Temple, and Lily Allen and Hank Allen of Marietta.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the First Pentecostal Church, 367 Thomas Dorsey Drive, Villa Rica, with the Rev. Tony Brown and the Rev. Jim Speer officiating.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Wix, Len Covington, Jim McCoy, Gary Bailey, Keith Shaddix and Dennis Agan. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Allen Family.
