Mary Kate Allen, 88, of Villa Rica passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Ashbrook Village, Villa Rica.

She was born in Cedartown on June 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Penley Clyo Bailey and Ida Blair Bailey. She moved with her family from Rockmart to this area in 1954. She became a member of the First Pentecostal Church in Villa Rica where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher and church pianist. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, traveling, loved children and was known to them as "Mama Kate." She owned and operated "The Spanish Villa Shop" in Villa Rica for ten years. She leaves behind beautiful memories that will be remembered for many years.

