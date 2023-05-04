Ms. Mary Joe Ellis, age 75, of Carrollton, GA died on April 29, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev. Tommy Winters, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday May 5, 2023 from 2 p.m - 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

