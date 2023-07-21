Mary Jean Kincaid passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was born on April 10, 1939, in College Park, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late Lonnie Eugene Maloch and the late Mary Elizabeth Morris Maloch Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Steven Kincaid and her sister Joan Robertson and step -father, C.H. Faith.
Mary Jean’s dedication to her family was unwavering. She adored her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Gina Kincaid of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Todd and Donnita Kincaid of Jacksonville, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Hopkins of Richmond Hill, Georgia; three grandchildren: Meagan (Cameron) Neese of Temple, Georgia and Lea (Steven) Stanfield, as well as Jacob Kincaid all of Jacksonville, Florida; great-grandchild Layla Stanfield; several nieces and nephews also survive.
With a passion for cooking that knew no bounds, her cornbread was especially delectable and always in high demand during family gatherings. Mary Jean had a knack for yard work. She took pride in maintaining a beautiful outdoor space that radiated serenity and provided solace to all who visited. Whether it was tending to colorful blooms or meticulously trimming hedges, Mary Jean found joy in every aspect of gardening. Mary Jean was a faithful member of Liberty C.M. Church in Lowell.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Kevin Kincaid at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home — Villa Rica Chapel on Sunday, July 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Mary Jean will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, GA. The following will serve as pallbearers, John Hopkins, Cameron Neese, Jacob Kincaid, Steven Stanfield, Kyle Fraser and Spenser Smith.
Mary Jean will forever be remembered as a loving and dedicated homemaker, a talented cook, and an avid gardener. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kincaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.