Mary Jean Kincaid passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was born on April 10, 1939, in College Park, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late Lonnie Eugene Maloch and the late Mary Elizabeth Morris Maloch Faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Steven Kincaid and her sister Joan Robertson and step -father, C.H. Faith.

