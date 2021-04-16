Mary Jeanne Hicks, 101 of Carrollton, formally of Warm Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her son’s home.
Her life was marked by her strong faith, love for her family, and her sweet smile. Mrs. Hicks was born September 19, 1919 in Savannah, Georgia, growing up on Tybee Island.
She was the daughter of Shelton Preston Hunter and Hampie Lowther Hunter. She married her husband, C. Milton Hicks on June 11, 1937 in Fort Gaines, Georgia. They resided in Georgetown, GA until moving to Warm Springs, Georgia, in 1941, where they would eventually call home.
She was a beautician at the Warm Springs beauty shop, until the arrival of her only son Christopher Milton Hicks. She was the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church of Warm Springs where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school, cooking for the WMU, and serving the lord. One of her favorite memories was watching President Franklin D. Roosevelt ride around the small town of Warm Springs when he would come to visit The Little White House.
She was well known for being a wonderful cook, a loving person, mother, and adoring her grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 39 years C. Milton Hicks and her brother Edward S. Hunter, Sr.
She is survived by her son Chris Hicks of Carrollton, and grandson Christopher Hicks (Avery) of Carrollton, and three nephews and one niece.
Graveside services for Mrs. Hicks will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18th, 2021 at Georgetown Cemetery, 133 South Street, Georgetown, GA, 39854. Dr. Bob Patterson will be officiating the service.
The Hicks Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Home Health for all the love and attention they provided over the last two years.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to FBC of Warm Springs, GA. 5700 Spring Street, Warm Springs, GA 31830.
Cox Funeral Home of Manchester is in charge of the arrangements.
