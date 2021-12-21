Mary Hardeman

Mary Elizabeth Jordan Hardeman, 98, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
She was born on May 27, 1923. Her parents were Ulysses Walker Jordan and Ammie Reese Jordan, who were married in May 1922. She was born in the Jordan home which still stands on Pleasant Hill Road. She had four half-brothers and one half-sister: Reese, Weems, Blanche, Harvey and Harold.
Mary attended school first at Elizabeth Harris High in 1929 until she transferred to Villa Rica in 1937. After finishing school, she went to Carrollton NYA War Production Center to work. It was here she learned to sew. She was a wonderful seamstress for many years. Mary then transferred from Carrollton NYA to Savannah to work in a bomb factory. Her next job was at Bell Aircraft in Marietta (1943-45), where she worked as a spot-welder.
In 1946, Mary met Alvin Vernice Hardeman. After meeting Mary, Vernice made a statement to one of their friends “This is the girl I am going to marry.” The two were married on Sept. 16, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Georgia.
In 1948, they expanded their family when their first-born son, Walter “Walt” Vernice Hardeman was born. Not long after, Barbara Marie came along in 1949, Martha Louise was born in 1952, Frances Elizabeth in 1955, and their last daughter, Lucy Ann, was born in 1959.
Mary and Vernice worked very hard to support their children and even though they all shared extreme sadness at the unexpected deaths of their two daughters, Barbara in 1975, and Lucy Ann in 1979, their lives remained full of love. Vernice died on Jan. 12, 2000, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and three remaining children.
In addition to her parents, husband, and two daughters, Mary is preceded in death by all of her siblings, Blanche Brasher, Reese Jordan, Weems Jordan, Harvey Jordan and Harold Jordan.
She leaves behind her children and their spouses, Walt and Kay Hardeman, Frances and Mike Brown, and Martha and Bruce Shade, all of Carrollton; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Christian Church with Min. Alan Howard and Min. Mike Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Jordan Hardeman, Judson Hardeman, Jeff Brown, Logan Green, Bruce Shade and Justin Shade serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
