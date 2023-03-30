Mary Grace Warren, 92, of Bowdon, Ga, passed away on March 30, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Charles Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Kansas Baptist Church. Rev. Randall Eidson will officiate. Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Prior to the service, her body will lie-in-state at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7: p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rainwaterfuneralhome.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cobits%40times-georgian.com%7Cbfbd113d85a2418e251e08db31573381%7C04b1f6d6ac4d44f0aa2f243885b62e4f%7C0%7C0%7C638158022848345219%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=y0DyW7wD2zPEQZDUOqgL%2Fi0%2BE4jr2nYaCA1YKcREicM%3D&reserved=0.
