Mary Gertrude “Trudy” Kidd Perry, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
She was born June 13, 1949, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Nelson Huff Kidd and the late Dorothy Howard Kidd. During her working career, she worked at Laura’s Hosiery Mill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Kidd.
Survivors include her husband of five years, Wayne Perry; her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Mandy Perry of Sardis, Tennessee, and Chad and Denisha Perry of Carrollton; and granddaughter, Paisley Perry of Carrollton.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
