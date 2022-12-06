Mary Gertrude “Trudy” Kidd Perry

Mary Gertrude “Trudy” Kidd Perry, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

She was born June 13, 1949, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Nelson Huff Kidd and the late Dorothy Howard Kidd. During her working career, she worked at Laura’s Hosiery Mill.

