Mary “Faye” Morgan, 71, of Atlanta, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave. NE in Atlanta. Interment will take place on Feb. 22, 2022, in Georgia National Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, in Atlanta.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
