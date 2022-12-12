Mary Elizabeth “Polly” Pucket

Mary Elizabeth “Polly” Puckett, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
She was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late William Hopkin Phillips and the late Sarah Pauline Williams Phillips.
Mrs. Polly was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose devotion to children reached outside her immediate family circle. She felt the desire to work with children, so she began working with handicapped children within the Central school district. She was Special Needs School Bus Driver for thirty-three years and a Special Needs Teacher’s Assistant for nineteen years. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone around the community and taking care of her family. She was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Owen Puckett; grandson, Terry Puckett; sisters, Frances Nolen and Thelma Williamson; brothers, Joyce Phillips, Cramer Phillips, W.L. Phillips, Junior Phillips and Frank Phillips; and many other brothers and sisters-in-law.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and John McCormick; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Rose Puckett, Steve and Susan Puckett, and Anthony and Lisa Puckett; twelve grandchildren; twenty four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Guy Prewett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Mark Hurston, Tyler Hurston, Michael Hurston, Elijah Nixon, Dennis Corn and Vic Folds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Polly Puckett to Harmony Baptist Church, P.O. Box 158, Bowdon Junction, GA 30109.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
