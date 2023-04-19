Mary Dean Miller Chandler passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, AL on Friday, April 14, 2023, following a brief illness. She was the loving mother of two sons: Chip Chandler (Lisa) of Melbourne, FL and Cary Chandler (Suzanne) of Auburn, AL. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren: Chipper Chandler, Mary Lawrence Gibson (Mac), Tyler Chandler (Victoria), Chapple Watkins (Bo), Ashley Mary-Alice Chandler (Ian), Scott Chandler, and Dr. Betsy Chandler; and her 10 great grandchildren: Maddie Chandler, Molly Kate Martin, Emmie Chandler, Shane Chandler, Miller Gibson, Henry Gibson, John Chapple Watkins, Wesley Chandler, Betsy Watkins, and Lucy Chandler. She also leaves behind her dear sisters-in-law; Lyn Jones Miller and Emily Chandler Adams.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Col. John Chapple Chandler, Jr, USMCR (Ret.); her parents, Dollie and Earl Miller of Sylvania, GA; and her two brothers: Earl Miller, Jr, of Spring, TX, and the Rev. Bill Miller of Ten Mile, TN, who went to his eternal rest just three days before her and with whom she was especially close.
Mrs. Chandler was born in Jenkins County, GA, on August 28, 1933. She attended Screven County High School. She married Chap Chandler on November 25, 1954. They lived a few years in Atlanta, where her boys were born, then moved to Carrollton, GA, in 1962 for Chap to begin his 24 year career at Southwire. Mrs. Chandler lived in Carrollton for 53 years until her move to Auburn in 2015.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Chandler enjoyed traveling internationally with her husband, attending her sons’ sporting events, cooking, playing tennis, playing bridge, volunteering and reading. She enjoyed hosting events, such as home-cooked dinners with international guests, parties for her sons’ friends at home and at Lake Carroll, and backyard barbecues for Southwire executives and for Georgia Tech alumni.
Mrs. Chandler helped organize the women’s tennis program at Sunset Hills Country Club. She was a member of the Council of Volunteers of Tanner Memorial Hospital, which established the original Pink Ladies, the hospital volunteer group, of which she became its first Chairman. She was a member of Carrollton United Methodist Church, Carrollton Junior Woman’s Club, and the Carrollton Book Club. She was a founding member of the Kappa Delta sorority chapter at the University of West Georgia.
Mrs. Chandler had many lifelong friends and truly appreciated the love and friendship of Patsy Hollingsworth, Sherry Jennings, Leatha Render, the late Kitty Wilks and Dee Cannon. The family is grateful for the staff at Monarch Estates: for all of the dedicated Angel of Mercy Caregivers, who lovingly cared for Mrs. Chandler for her last 3 years; and for the staff at Bethany House Hospice Care, for making her last days peaceful and comfortable.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton, GA, with the Reverend B.J. Miller, her nephew, officiating. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Believers Sunday School Class of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. A private inurnment with family in Carroll Memory Gardens will follow the service.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to International Leadership Institute, PO Box 1005, Carrollton, GA 30112 (iliteam.org/donate), to Bethany House of Auburn through Compassus Living Foundation (compassuslivingfoundation.org/give), to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org/), or to the charity of one’s choice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
