Mary Dean Miller Chandler

Mary Dean Miller Chandler passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, AL on Friday, April 14, 2023, following a brief illness. She was the loving mother of two sons: Chip Chandler (Lisa) of Melbourne, FL and Cary Chandler (Suzanne) of Auburn, AL. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren: Chipper Chandler, Mary Lawrence Gibson (Mac), Tyler Chandler (Victoria), Chapple Watkins (Bo), Ashley Mary-Alice Chandler (Ian), Scott Chandler, and Dr. Betsy Chandler; and her 10 great grandchildren: Maddie Chandler, Molly Kate Martin, Emmie Chandler, Shane Chandler, Miller Gibson, Henry Gibson, John Chapple Watkins, Wesley Chandler, Betsy Watkins, and Lucy Chandler. She also leaves behind her dear sisters-in-law; Lyn Jones Miller and Emily Chandler Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Col. John Chapple Chandler, Jr, USMCR (Ret.); her parents, Dollie and Earl Miller of Sylvania, GA; and her two brothers: Earl Miller, Jr, of Spring, TX, and the Rev. Bill Miller of Ten Mile, TN, who went to his eternal rest just three days before her and with whom she was especially close.

