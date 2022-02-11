Mary Frances Connor, 87, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Clifton, South Carolina, on Sept. 7, 1934, daughter of the late George W. and Ruth Shropshier. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and worked for 30 years at Garrett Drug Store.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry H. Connor; and son, Ben Connor; sister, Emily Sandor; brothers, Harland Shropshier, Harrison Shropshier, Homer Shropshier and Howard Shropshier.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Connor and husband Whitt Houze; and son, Tim Connor; daughter-in-law, Sheri Connor, all of Bremen; grandchildren, Brandy Connor Wade, Chrissy Beth Smith, Thaddieus Chase Connor, Mylee Nicole Bowman and Emily Elise Connor; great-grandchildren, Tucker Harland Connor, Susan McKenzie Smith, Kendal Ryan Smith, Brendan Charles Wade, Ashlyn Claire Norton, Stephen Connor Norton, Carter Rae Bowman and Asher Bowman.
The family will receive friends crypt side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.
Service will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from Forest Lawn Memorial Park Crypt Side at 2 p.m. with Rev. Duane McManus and Rev. David Blackwood officiating.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Haralson County Animal Shelter in memory of Mrs. Frances Connor.
