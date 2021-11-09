Mrs. Mary Margaret Claunch, 68, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
She was born on April 14, 1953, in Jefferson, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Aubain Oliver Landry and the late Mrs. Katherine Irene Braswell.
Mrs. Claunch loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and she looked forward to spending time with family during the holidays. Mrs. Claunch was an avid fan of watching the Atlanta Braves along with various cooking shows as well. Mary had a special love for her dog, Minnie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude H. Claunch Jr.; great-granddaughter, Ava Qualls; sister, Audrey Woodall, and stepdaughter, Diana Lee Mason
Mrs. Claunch is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Claude “JR” Claunch III, and Jill Claunch, of Douglasville Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Brian Ponder, of Hiram, Georgia.; son-in-law, Ron Mason, of Hiram; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia and Jack Vaugh, of Oxford, Georgia, and Shirley Lauredine, of LaGrange, Georgia; brother-in-law, Sherman Woodall, of Lula, Georgia; grandchildren, Kevin, Alicia, Ty, Raegan and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zoey and Remy. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mrs. Claunch’s wishes, she will be cremated.
A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
