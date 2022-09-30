Mary Catherine Yates West passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, September 29. She was born December 27, 1930 in Villa Rica, Ga. She was a member of the graduating class of 1948 of Villa Rica High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Raymond Yates and Mildred Wilson Yates along with her brothers William Robert Yates, Ernest Wilson Yates, Frank Elijah Yates and her sister Frances Yates Skinner.
Survivors include her sister Margaret Malline Austin of Fayetteville, son, Gregg West (Dolly) of Haines City, Fla., daughter, Andrea Hubbard (Ridley) of Bremen, son, Keith West (Melissa) of Carrollton and son, Alan West of Temple. Grandchildren, Kari Richards (Michael) of Lake Wales, FL, West Hubbard (Desiree’) of Pensacola, FL, Jami Horne (Eddie) of Arcadia, FL, Janie Hubbard of Bremen, Taylor Etelman (Daniel) of Cartersville, Zach West of Villa Rica, Cayden Busbee of Haines City, FL, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She began her working career at Link Belt and then Pittsburgh Plate Glass while living in East Point. After moving to Temple, she began a forty plus year career in the banking industry. She grew up worshiping at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Villa Rica and later was a member of Bremen First Christian Church. She spent the majority of her years as a proud member of Liberty Christian Church in Temple. She was a long-time member of the Carrollton Pilot Club and spent many years volunteering at the Campus Christian Fellowship at the University of West Georgia. She enjoyed traveling and had visited all but two of the fifty states. She especially enjoyed her many trips with her good friends Gretel Haynes, Joyce Prestridge and Jeanette Jordan, who were affectionately known as the Golden Girls. Over the course of time, she acquired a high degree of culinary expertise and especially enjoyed preparing the meals for the monthly family birthday celebrations. She was a skilled seamstress and also enjoyed gardening. She also had a particular fondness for attending Southern Gospel concerts. Known as Mama “C” to her grandchildren and many others, her home was always open to anyone. If you visited her house, you would never leave hungry.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1003 Pleasant Grove Road, Villa Rica. GA with Minister Gary Boyd, Minister Bill Gray and Minister Phillip Wynn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are Randy Yates, Bob Yates, Mike Austin, Seth Hobson, Tom Hunter, David McDonald, Jared Richards and Steve Whelchel. Honorary pallbearers include John Baxter, Mike Allgood, Dale Parrish and C. A. Thomas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Group of Carrollton, P. O. Box 1273, Carrollton, GA 30112.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
