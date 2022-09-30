Mary Catherine Yates West

Mary Catherine Yates West passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, September 29.  She was born December 27, 1930 in Villa Rica, Ga.  She was a member of the graduating class of 1948 of Villa Rica High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Raymond Yates and Mildred Wilson Yates along with her brothers William Robert Yates, Ernest Wilson Yates, Frank Elijah Yates and her sister Frances Yates Skinner. 

