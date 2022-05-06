Mary Broughton, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 30, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
