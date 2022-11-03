Our dear Mother, Mary Lee Brooks, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the age of 78.
Our dear Mother, Mary Lee Brooks, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the age of 78.
She was born in Miami Beach, Florida, on February 11, 1944, the daughter of the late D. Lee Powell and Martha Buchanan Powell.
She was a wonderful mother and was loved deeply by her family and friends.
Mary Lee was a Wal-Mart Greeter in our community for many years. She never met a stranger and it felt like she knew everyone-wherever we went. She was a member of Southern Hills Christian Church.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Powell and her daughters Lisa Hines (husband Tim Hines), Jennifer Brooks. Her grandchildren Tim Hines Jr. (wife Emily Hines), Brooke Wade (husband Jay Wade), Spencer Hines, Hunter Hines and her seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stuart Congregational Church, 3110 SE Aster Ln, Stuart, Florida 34994.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York NY 10001.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
