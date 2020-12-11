Mary Bonner

Mary Jane Reeves Bonner, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Oliven Reeves and Mary Shadinger Reeves.
She was a Roopville High School graduate and an active member of Antioch Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She retired after many years of owning and operating her own childcare facility, known as Miss Jane’s Nursery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald Reese Bonner; brothers, Donald Reeves and Melton Reeves; sister-in-law, Frances Reeves; and brother-in-law, Quillian Mosley.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Mike Smith, and Gayle and Jess Lane, all of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Myrtle Mosley, of Lithia Springs; grandchildren, Jessica (Tony) Carroll of Franklin, Georgia, Jared (Christina) Lane, of Carrollton, Toby Jennings, of Villa Rica, Jena (Jonathan) Eure, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jay (Sheletha) Smith, of Carrollton; 10 great-grandchildren, Harrison Lane, Abigail Lane, Laina Carroll, McKenzie Jennings, Jaxon Carroll, Cain Jennings, Clayton Jennings, Jacob Smith, Holly Smith, and Haley Smith; two nieces and two nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at noon from Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Damon Smith and Rev. Jamie Beam officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Tony Carroll, Jared Lane, Toby Jennings, Jonathan Eure, Jay Smith, Shane Matthews.
Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Ramonda Brownlow, Brenda Meeks, and Beth Morgan.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
