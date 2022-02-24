Mary Ann Fox

Mary Ann Newman Fox, 65, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1956, in Villa Rica, daughter of the late Herman Newman and Doris Carroll Newman.
Mary Ann enjoyed baking, shopping with her daughter, reading, and catching up on the phone with her sisters and friends. Temple First Baptist Church was her home church and she valued the community there.
She loved her miniature poodle, Bailey, but she treasured her grandson, Luke. Grammy and Luke could always be found together. She cherished the quality time they spent together playing trucks, reading books and making playdough masterpieces.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband of 43 years, Ronald “Ron” Dale Fox.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Fox-Morrison and Michael Morrison; grandson, Luke Morrison; and sisters Karen Coffey and Suzanne Stone.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mark Haney officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with Michael Morrison, Mike Morrison, Ryan Barnette, David McDonald and Randell Fox serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
