Mary Almond, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 15, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Her viewing was on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the funeral home chapel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton, Georgia (770) 832-9059
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.